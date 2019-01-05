Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 05 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes for Si Donyi

Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes for Si Donyi
January 05
14:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm wishes on the festive occasion of Si Donyi.

In his message, Khandu said “Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe the Si-Donyi celebration would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal”. Khandu also called the youths to inherit the age-old rich cultural heritage for its preservation.

He prayed Almighty Si Donyi to bless the state with peace, communal harmony, prosperity, happiness and good health for all.

Tags
Chief Minister Pema Khanducultural heritageSi-Donyi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.