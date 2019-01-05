Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes for Si Donyi

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm wishes on the festive occasion of Si Donyi.

In his message, Khandu said “Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe the Si-Donyi celebration would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal”. Khandu also called the youths to inherit the age-old rich cultural heritage for its preservation.

He prayed Almighty Si Donyi to bless the state with peace, communal harmony, prosperity, happiness and good health for all.