Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

He appealed the people to take part in the nationwide ‘Run for Unity’ marathon race organised on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said celebration of Ekta Diwas annually helps youth of the country to be aware of and provides an opportunity to everyone to maintain the integral strength of the nation. It makes Indian citizens to realize how national integrity helps in defeating the actual and potential threats for unity, integrity and security of the nation.

“Let us pay our tribute to the Iron Man of India who worked hard to make India an United India (Ek Bharat),” CM said.

As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Patel played the most important role in the integration of many Indian princely states to make an Indian federation.