Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 31 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Pema Khandu Extends Warm Wishes on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas
October 31
10:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday extended his warm wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day).

He appealed the people to take part in the nationwide ‘Run for Unity’ marathon race organised on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

He said celebration of Ekta Diwas annually helps youth of the country to be aware of and provides an opportunity to everyone to maintain the integral strength of the nation. It makes Indian citizens to realize how national integrity helps in defeating the actual and potential threats for unity, integrity and security of the nation.

“Let us pay our tribute to the Iron Man of India who worked hard to make India an United India (Ek Bharat),” CM said.

As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Patel played the most important role in the integration of many Indian princely states to make an Indian federation.

Tags
arunachal pradesh cm pema khanduPema KhanduRashtriya Ekta DiwasRun for Unity
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.