Pema Khandu Extends Wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti

NET Bureau

Chief Minister PemaKhandu has conveyed his best wishes and greetings on the holy occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti to be celebrated across the world on Friday.

Wishing the Sikhs, who reside in Arunachal Pradesh in huge numbers as state and central government employees, businessmen and entrepreneurs, Khandu expressed hope this ‘Guru Nanak PrakashUtsav‘, as the day is called by them, would reinstate the faith and belief on God and spread the teachings of the first Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Devji was born in 1469 in Talwandi, a village about 65 kilometers west of Lahore. During the course of his life, Guru Nanak traveled far and wide, teaching people the message of one God who dwells in every one.

Khandu noted that as per local belief Guru Nanak travelled to Arunachal Pradesh and meditated near Mechuka, which gives further significance to the holy festival.

“He set up a unique spiritual, social, and political platform based on equality, fraternal love, goodness, and virtue. His words, enshrined as 974 poetic hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib, preach peace, love and humanity,”Khandu added.