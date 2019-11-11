Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu extends wishes on the occasion of Guruparb

November 11
17:10 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes on the holy occasion of Guruparb that marks the celebration of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, which falls on November 12 this year.

 

“On the pious day of Kartik Purnima – the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikkhism, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to the Guru and revelling in the joy and happiness of his advent into the world to spread peace and humanity,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

 

He cited the three guiding principles of Guru Nanak Dev – ‘Naam japana, kirat karna, vand chhakana’ which means to repeat God’s name, to be ready to engage in the labour of one’s hands and to be willing to share with others what one has gathered are said to be the three principles underlying Sikh ethics and way of life.

 

“Guru Nanak Dev ji taught us the dignity of labour and to share whatever we have earned. Let’s resolve on this day to follow his teachings in true spirit and see the world change where there’s no inequality and everybody is happy,” Khandu added.

 

