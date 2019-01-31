Pema Khandu Extends Wishes on the Occasion of Reh Festival

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh particularly the Idu Mishmi community on the joyous occasion of Reh festival.

In his festival message, CM said that the Idu Mishmis are known for their creativity and popular for being the custodions of rich mother nature. He appreciated the Idus for conserving the nature and contributing immensely towards fighting global warming.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe Reh would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal” the message added further.