Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Extends Wishes on the Occasion of Reh Festival

Pema Khandu Extends Wishes on the Occasion of Reh Festival
January 31
13:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended warm greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh particularly the Idu Mishmi community on the joyous occasion of Reh festival.

In his festival message, CM said that the Idu Mishmis are known for their creativity and popular for being the custodions of rich mother nature. He appreciated the Idus for conserving the nature and contributing immensely towards fighting global warming.

“Ours is a distinct state with several tribes and communities residing side by side for ages and maintaining their own unique indigenous culture and traditions. Despite our varied diversity, we as Arunachalees are united and take pride in our indigenous cultural heritage. This cultural mosaic has to be maintained, preserved and propagated at all costs while keeping intact our unity in diversity. I believe Reh would prove a major catalyst towards achieving this goal” the message added further.

Tags
Pema KhanduReh festival
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.