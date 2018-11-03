Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Flags Offs Rally of Arunachal

November 03
12:16 2018
NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday flagged off the ‘Rally of Arunachal’, which is the third round of the Indian National Rally Championship here at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre.

The 2-day event will see competitors test their skills on the Special Stages set up along National Highway 425 from Chimpu to Hollongi and is hosted by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, an affiliate of the FMSCI.

Apart from the individual participants, 17 entries from major automotive companies like Volkswagen, Mahindra and Yokohama are participating in the rally including three teams from Nagaland and one from Arunachal.

Chief Minister in his speech said such events will help promote tourism in Arunachal and look forward to hosting such events on bigger scale in coming days. He said the government expects more such events to take place in Arunachal as it offers great destination for adventure tourism. He said Arunachal also offers great places for off-roading events.

Entertainment

Latest News

