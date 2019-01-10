Pema Khandu Grants Tough Location Allowance for All Government Employees

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while speaking to a mammoth gathering at a public function on Wednesday at Yingkiong announced to grant Tough Location Allowance for all Government employees as New Year gift.

“Expressing gratitude to all the employees for being an active part of Team Arunachal in delivering all the people-centric policies to the last man in the state, I announce to give the Tough Location Allowances as recommended by the 7th CPC from of January 1, 2019”, Khandu said to roaring applause.

Arunachal Pradesh has around 66,000 regular government employees and it is one of the few states in the country to implement the 7th CPC despite resource constraint.

Implementing the Tough Location Allowance to all regular employees will lead to an additional burden of Rs. 127 crores over and above Rs. 203 crores which are being provided as of now. Thus, the total annual involvement of existing and additional emolument proposed will be Rs. 330 crores which are roughly 60% more than the existing allowances.

Khandu said that over a period of last two years, several inclusive transformational systematic changes have brought in governance by Team Arunachal.

“I give full credit today in this New Year to all government servants who form the core of our Team Arunachal. Therefore, I consider it my bounden duty to recognize their great effort and contribution to inclusive growth and development in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Though the Government is a constraint with scarce internal resources in appreciation of the dedication of our employees as a New Year Gift I announce the grant of Tough Location Allowance to all the regular employees. Your valuable contribution in our march towards progressive development is duly acknowledged”, said Khandu while announcing the sop for the visibly happy employees.

Chief Minister said since the state government is investing heavily on state government employee’s welfare, he said the people in return expect their 100% commitment towards their service and give their wholehearted effort towards the development of Arunachal.

The meeting was also attended by DCM Chowna Mein, State BJP President Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang, MLA Pasang D Sona and MLA Olom Panyang.