Pema Khandu Greet People on MakarSankrati

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister PemaKhandu has extended his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of MakarSankrati to be celebrated on Monday.

“MakarSankrati, the first holy festival of the year for Hindus, marks the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) and is considered a good time for auspicious works. Let’s take this opportune moment to begin afresh to build a new and resurgent Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a festival message here this evening.

The Chief Minister reminded that the holy festival is significant for the state as thousands of devotees and pilgrims from far and wide throng the ParashuramKund in Lohit district to take a dip in the Kund. He welcomed all to the Kund and assured cooperation and support from the local populace as well as the district administrations.

Khandu also greeted all those who are celebrating the day by different names in different parts of the country.

“I wish the best and convey my greetings to all on the day of Lohri, Sukarat, Bihu, and Pongal too. May all the festivals bring for us joy, good health, and prosperity,” Khandu added.

Image Source: Arunachal24.in