Fri, 02 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Held a Meeting with NEEPCO

November 02
17:14 2018
Chief Minister Pema Khandu today held a meeting with NEEPCO officials to discuss on the commissioning of 110MW Pare and 600MW Kameng hydro electric project. 

 

In the meeting also attended by officials from the Indian Army, BRO, and top officials from the state govt, Chief Minister sought to know the issues related to the status of these power projects and offered to render all possible help for their early commissioning. 

 

Chief Minister also discussed with the officials on the issue of 56 km Pinjuli-Khupi road that leads to Kameng project and is maintained by NEEPCO. He said the road is of national importance and discussed on improvement of the road conditions to a better quality level.

 

On power projects, Chief Minister got the assurance from the NEEPCO officials that the Kameng project will be made operationalised by March next year. On Pare, the officials said the project is in ready mode. 

 

Informing that PM Modi has been enquiring about these two projects, Chief Minister urged the NEEPCO officials to complete the projects on assured timeline without shifting the target dates. 

0 Comments

0 Comments

