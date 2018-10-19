Pema Khandu Inaugurates ADC Hq in Rupa

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the government higher secondary building of Rupa, 2 RCC bridges over Dinik-Kho and Doblo-Kho River, and SE office (PHE) at Shergaon. He also inaugurated ADC Hq and the EE(Electrical division) of Rupa.

Khandu also distributed cheque worth Rs 13.17 crore to Tukpen village council as Army land compensation, which was acquired in the 1960s.

Addressing a public gathering at Rupa, Khandu congratulated the people of Kalaktang constituency for the new projects inaugurated. He said the PHED SE office was initiated during former CM late Dorjee Khandu. He said due to the non-availability of land the construction of SE office got delayed but from this year work has started for the project with funds earmarked in this year’s budget.

On public memorandum submitted, Chief Minister assured that state govt will try to incorporate schemes and projects this year and in the next financial year for the development of the area.

Crediting much of the development in West Kameng district to Army, CM requested the public, Army and administration for maintaining the bonhomie, cooperation, coordination and urged all to work together to make West Kameng as the model district in the country. He said development of the area will become faster if army, public and administration shares bonding and synergy and work as a team.

He said Tawang attributes much of its status as cleanest and orderly district to good rapport and coordination shared amongst Army, public and administration.

He requested the army officers to come up with programmes to generate awareness on defence forces and its career.

Also present on the occasion were MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Speaker TN Thongdok, State BJP President Tapir Gao, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Health Minister Alo Libang, Advisor to CM Japu Deru and MLAs Phurpa Tsering and Kumsi Sidisow.