Pema Khandu Inaugurates Annual Day Celebration of Indira Gandhi College

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday declared open the 29th Annual College Day celebration of Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu in presence of Sports Minister Dr Mohesh Chai and State BJP President Tapir Gao.

Pema Khandu in his speech congratulated the college for putting up good academic performance in the last semester exam of Rajiv Gandhi University.

“IGGC college is the only government college in Arunachal Pradesh to have made it to overall top ten results in the recent undergraduate university semester exams along with Saint Claret College, Ziro and Venerable Uktara Bethany College, Manmow,” Pema Khandy said.

Pema Khandu appreciated and thanked the college administration, teaching staffs and students for giving out such brilliant result. He also congratulated all the achievers from the college who had made it to the top ten of the University exams. Due to such reputation of the college, students from Anini to Changlang prefer to study in IGGC college though there are colleges in their vicinity.

CM Pema Khandu in his response to a memorandum submitted by the college students union assured to get sanction order by this year for construction of a separate college administrative block and for 2lane road and internal roads in the campus. He directed the local administration to take up immediate survey of the proposed works with the executing agency.

On operation of state’s first civilian airport in Tezu, Pema Khandu said the tender has been floated and soon two private airlines will be operating from this airport under UDAN scheme. He also said the state govt will have its own fleet of fixed wing aircrafts to connect all ALGs and airports in the state.

Earlier, Pema Khandu made house wise and NCC parade inspection. This was followed by display of parade by NCC contingent and house troopers. He then administered the oath to the four house – Donyi Polo, Rangfra, Nanyi Intaya and Amik Matai represented by their captain and lighted the Olympic torch to begin the annual college sports and cultural week.

Pema Khandu also gave away merit certificates to the students from the college who had had topped the University undergraduate exam in the previous semester.

Later, Pema Khandu laid the foundation stone for construction of office of the Chief Engineer (Eastern Zone) of Hydro power department in its office campus.

He also participated in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan at the Tezu market organized by a local women association. Pema Khandu during his interaction with Bazaar committee and the women organization urged them to take up cleanliness every week.