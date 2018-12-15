Pema Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s 25th District Pakke Kessang

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday inaugurated the Pakke Kessang district in presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, DCM Chowna Mein, former CM Nabam Tuki, Home Minister Kumar Waii, Forest Minister Nabam Rebia, and other dignitaries.

CM Khandu also unveiled the vision statement of the new district that promises to make Pakke Kessang a model district where rule of law, discipline, equality, brotherhood, peace, social harmony, progress and prosperity shall prevail.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal handed over district DC flag to the Pakke Kessang Deputy Commissioner Tammuna Messar in a public function organised to celebrate the District creation. IGP Sunil Garg handed the ceremonial flag to the new Pakke Kessang Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram.

Chief Minister in his speech congratulated the people of the new district and recalled the contribution of all former local public leaders, Nyishi Elite Society and other Nyishi organizations. On the occasion, Chief Minister remembered former Minister later Dera Natung who had also dreamt for this day.

Chief Minister thanked and appreciated the contribution of the locals and Nyishi organizations for their cooperation in expediting the creation of the new district. He also thanked alll the 60 MLAs for their whole hearted support during the last Assembly session in creation of the new district.

He said all the three newly created districts – Shi Yomi, Lepa Rada and Pakke Kessang has huge potential in tourism and the state government will give its full contribution to exploit such potentials. Besides support from the government, the district also require active involvement of locals especially the business, entrepreneurs to invest in their district for development of tourism industry, he said. He further appealed the people to extend their full cooperation to the government and their officials who are to be posted here for smooth functioning of the new district.

For immediate functioning of the district, CM promised to sanction funds for emergency works for accommodations for district heads, offices and other infrastructure. He also assured to incorporate funds in the coming budget session for overall infrastructure development.

On the occasion, MoS Kiren Rijiju, DCM Chowna Mein, Home Minister Kumar Waii and local MLA Biyuram Wahge also spoke.