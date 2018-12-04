Pema Khandu Inaugurates Chuban Circle Headquarters

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated the Circle Headquarters of Chubam circle in presence of Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu and Arunachal BJP President Tapir Gao.

He congratulated the people of Chubam for the new circle headquarters during his address in a public meeting.

“I am happy for the people of Chubam circle that finally their dream to have a circle headquarters is fulfilled today,” said Pema Khandu and informed that the circle headquarters was first given go ahead during former CM late Dorjee Khandu.

He also informed that it was late Dorjee Khandu who had approved the creation of Longding district curved out from Tirap district.

Pema Khandu assured that manpower shortage in the newly created circle headquarters will be fulfilled soon. He assured to immediately sanction for creation of posts for the circle office.

Taking note of the slow pace of development in Longding district, CM said the very purpose of his visit is to hear from the people and their aspirations for development. He said the Team Arunachal government has initiated several reforms, which is aimed at fighting such disparity in development. The focus has been on decentralization taking the governance at the doorstep of the people. He informed that the government has launched the Staff Selection Board to ensure equity and fair selection in govt jobs.

Informing about the status of projects being executed under SIDF, NLCPR, NEC, NESIDS in Kanubari constituency, CM said he is working with local MLA to bring more such schemes for the constituency.

Responding to one point memorandum, CM assured to sanction fund for construction of economic road along Tissing and Tissa river bank within this year and informed that PWD department had been instructed to carry out the survey. He said the road when completed will boost economic activity in the circle, which is the largest producer of betel nut in the district along with high quality production of agri and horticulture crops.

On the occasion, DCM Chowna Mein, Education Minister, MLA Kanubari and State BJP President also spoke.