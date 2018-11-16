Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 16 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Inaugurates Several Projects for Development

Pema Khandu Inaugurates Several Projects for Development
November 16
12:17 2018
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday inaugurated the projects for development of North East Circuit: Bhalukpong – Bomdila – Tawang project and Nafra – Seppa – Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys – Sangdupota – New Sagali – Ziro – Yomcha project here at the PTSO lake in presence of Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons, State Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin and Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering.

Pema Khandu in his speech said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has received tremendous support in tourism sector. Before 2014, the state used to receive meager amount of Rs 8-10 crore. But now we can feel the difference. For singe project such as Bhalukpong – Bomdila – Tawang tourism project, the centre has sanctioned Rs 50 crore; likewise Rs 100 crore for Nafra – Seppa – Sagali – Ziro – Yomcha project.

Khandu said the two projects were sanctioned in 2014-15 under Swadesh Darshan. He thanked Union Minister for his kind presence in the inauguration ceremony in a very high altitude place at 3912 m.

He also thanked the centre and union tourism ministry for development of Parashuram Kund tourism site and for their assurance to clear all pending issues regarding tourism in the state.

The Chief Minister informed that Bollywood star Salman Khan will be making his presence in Mechuka Advenutre Festival to be held on November 22 next.

KJ Alphons and Jarkar Gamlin also spoke on the occasion.

