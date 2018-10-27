Pema Khandu Inaugurates Tawang Festival Amidst Fanfare

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday declared open the 6th Tawang festival, held in Tawang, amidst much fanfare and in presence of MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal, popular Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan and Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali.

The theme for the festival this year is environment and nature and the objective of the festival is to showcase the rich cultural heritage and to boost tourism flow in the district.

The festival began with Drekar, a monologue wishing well-being of whole sentient being and was followed by Tashi Choepa- an offering of songs to the gods.

The morning event of the festival witnessed street show where dancers from various villages participated. Dances include Yak pantomime by different villagers, Baa Chham the mask dance, Showa chham the stag Dance, lion dance, Gyep-Gyem the king and queen dance, Buchung chham the dancer with phallus in hand and Ngabro the monkey masked dance. The dances were performed on the street for two hours by more than two hundred dancers in a sequence.

Under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ cultural troupes from Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh also presented their cultural dances.

Later MoS Home inaugurated the exhibition and food stall at Men-tsem-tse Festival ground.

In the evening at the festival ground, CM Pema Khandu gave away the citation and certificate to Tawang DC for having won the cleanest district in North East under Swachh Surveskshan Gramin.

Pema Khandu in his speech said under his initiative the state government has started various cultural, adventure and music festivals such as Tawang festival, Adventure at Mechuka, Ziro Festival of Music, and many more.

To boost tourism in the state, Pema Khandu said the state govt will soon launch tourism policy. He said Arunachal has witnessed massive inflow of tourists both domestic and international jumping from 2.5 lac to 9 lac in the last few years.

He also said the state govt aims to promote film tourism in Arunachal and informed that Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali has shown interest in shooting films in the state. He also informed that singer Mohit Chauhan plans to shoot his next music video in Arunachal.

Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin, MLA PD Sona, Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, and other dignitaries also attended the cultural event.

Earlier in the afternoon CM Pema Khandu visited Bhekhar village, home to the 6th Dalai Lama’s maternal uncle.

The 6th Dalai Lama – Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso was born in Tawang.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu visited the Kushang Nang, which means maternal uncles place. The place houses a monastery and a museum that has a display of ancient Buddhist artefacts.