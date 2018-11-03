Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Launched ‘Arunachal Tourist Police’ and ‘Arunachal Suraksha App’

November 03
11:44 2018
To provide a sense of security to tourists and give a feeling of being welcomed in the state, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on friday launched the ‘Arunachal Tourist Police’ and ‘Arunachal Suraksha App’ in presence of Home Minister Kumar Wai, Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, DGP SBK Singh top officers from ITBP and SSB.

 

Chief Minister in his speech welcomed the initiative by Arunachal Police to make Arunachal a tourist friendly state. He informed that ‘Tourist Police Unit’ is being launched in 7 districts equipped with specially designed Scorpio vehicle. These units are currently deployed in Tawang, Itanagar, Ziro, Roing, Pasighat, Namsai and Pangsau Pass. 

 

Chief Minister said he hopes that the tourist police unit will discharge their duty effectively and with dedication. He said the tourist police personnel are trained in soft skills, communication skills and equipped with knowledge of the tourist places. 

He requested the police unit to be vigilant in coming to aid to any distressed call. To complement the efforts of the unit, users can download the Suraksha App and through it can know the nearest police station and use a button to make direct call to police. 

 

Further CM said the state govt will give every effort to make these tourist police unit effective and assured to provide more number of vehicles, personnel and equipments. 

 

Home Minister in his speech said the new tourist police unit will be a game changer and said that if Arunachal can harness its tourism potential, the state will be the most prosperous state in the country. He further said that the safety and comfort of tourists depends not only on police but also of local community and urged them to come forward in making Arunachal safe for tourists. 

 

Chief Secretary and DGP Singh also spoke on the occasion. 

 

Chief Minister later flagged of 16 numbers of Scorpio vehicles of Tourist Police Unit. 

