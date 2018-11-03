Pema Khandu Launches Tourist Police App

NET Bureau

Aimed at promoting the untapped tourism opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced the launch of the states tourist police spreading across seven different districts.

The concept of tourist police is a first in the northeast and 15th overall in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu expressed his government’s commitment to turn the hill state into a tourist hub and create more employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

“Arunachal Pradesh is popular among tourists for its splendid beauty and serene landscapes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in February this year steered us to work more seriously on making Arunachal one of the best tourist destinations, not only in India but worldwide,” Khandu said after the launch.

“Our Himalayan mountain ranges stretching across the entire state offer one-of-its-kind experiential road trip options.”

“Our government is committed to promote tourism in the state including adventure tourism as we understand the role that the sector plays in generating employment and attracting investment,” he added.

The Tourist Police with its distinctive vehicles, uniform and specialised training in soft skills, languages, rules and regulations and most importantly people friendly attitude aims to dispel any inhibitions a tourist may have while approaching them.

Tourist police personnel will be specially trained about crime against women and how to professionally respond to various situations concerning tourists.

They will also be educated about the local tourist attractions and modes of transportation, accommodation, hospitals etc.

On the occasion the tourist police’s mobile app Arunachal Suraksha was also launched.

SOURCE: Nagaland Post