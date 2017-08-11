Pema Khandu Led Government is Stable: Arunachal BJP Chief

The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) is no longer part of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), this was stated by Arunachal BJP chief Tapir Gao.

Addressing party workers during the state executive meeting, Gao on behalf of NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, said, “From now BJP will treat PPA at par with Congress as an opponent political party in the state.”

Gao further clarified that there is no threat to the present state government, “Pema Khandu led government is stable.”

It is not the principle and policy of the BJP to change government in mid-term,” Gao said adding that BJP will not break the tradition, “Instead it is necessary for state government to focus on development works for the welfare of the people.”

According to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, party legislators, who joined sometime back, have gained better understanding of the ideology of the BJP, “Better understanding of the party’s ideology will help in good governance.

Khandu also advised ministers and other party workers to work hard for the development of the state.

Speaking on the advantages of GST for a consumer state like Arunachal Pradesh, he informed, “The state government will take up awareness programme and registration under GST across the state for the benefit of the state.”

Khandu asked people to report if any officers demand certain percentage of money from development projects, “Such practises are unethical and needs to be rooted out with collective effort.”

During the meeting, PPA adopted political and economic resolutions and was adopted by the house.