Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Meets Karate Champion Nobin Jomoh

Pema Khandu Meets Karate Champion Nobin Jomoh
November 09
17:53 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

International Karate champion Nobin Jomoh called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday along with his coach Bulang Marik. This was informed in an official release.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed happiness in meeting Karate champions and said he was happy to know that Jomoh is the first senior Commonwealth Karate medalist from Northeast held in 2013 at Montreal Canada and an Asian Silver medalist in 2015 at Malaysia.

Jomoh, who is currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh Police as Inspector has so far won 5 Gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals in various international events and won 19 Gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze medals at the national events. A world Karate qualified coach license holder, he has participated in several world championships held in countries like Germany, several European countries, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Turkey.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Jomoh for his stupendous achievements and assured them of every help in their endeavor towards promoting the sports in Arunachal. He also expressed happiness that Karate players from the state had performed brilliantly in the recently held Northeast Olympic Games in Imphal by bagging 9 Golds and 1 bronze.

Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the duo who will be competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Karate Championship to be held in Durban, South Africa on November 28, 2018.

Tags
arunachal pradeshKarateNobin JomohPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.