Pema Khandu Mourns Ananth Kumar’s Death

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad and untimely demise of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who breathed his last on Monday morning.

In his condolence message to late Ananth Kumar’s wife, Pema Khandu said “It pains my heart to write to you at this moment of extreme grief. I humbly endure to share with you the saddest times of your life though I know that it would be hard to do so and ease the pain you and your family are going through.”

The news of sad demise of Late Shri Ananth Kumar, Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janta Party leader has come as shock to me.

Ananth Kumar, a five time Member of Parliament from Bengaluru constituency, held charge of two key ministries – Chemicals and Fertilizers since May 2014 and Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Central Government. He was one of the few ministers to have served in the earlier NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

As Minister Chemicals and Fertilisers, Late Kumar created a revolution in fertilizers in India by moving to 100% Neem Coated Urea. He was instrumental in initiating Affordable Quality Health Care and opened over 3600 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country. His focus on society was seen in his commitment to support the less privileged children by ensuring that they get food everyday in schools.

Ananth Kumar will be remembered as a people’s leader, a veteran parliamentarian and a supreme organiser. His demise is a great loss to the country.

Though it would be difficult to share your grief at this moment, me and the people of entire North East, particularly Arunachal Pradesh, extend our solidarity with you and your family.

“May Lord Buddha bless the departed soul with eternal peace in heavenly abode and give strength to you and your family to bear the irreparable loss” the message added further.