Fri, 19 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Mourns Tako Dabi’s Death

Pema Khandu Mourns Tako Dabi's Death
January 19
12:16 2018
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Minister Tako Dabi who breathed his last at TRIHMS on 18th January 2018.

In a condolence letter to Late Dabi’s wife, Khandu wrote “With a heavy heart, I write to share the grief of losing one of the most prominent personality of political history of Arunachal Pradesh, Late Shri Tako Dabi, former Minister, teacher and an influential and dedicated leader in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Born on 8th August 1957, in Tene village, Late Dabi had graduated from JN College, Pasighat and did his B.ED from Dibrugarh University. He initially took over teaching as his profession.

He started his political career in the year 1990 and won the MLA seat from the 36 Nari-Koyu constiuency consecutively for 5 terms. During his tenure as law maker, he served the state in various capacities. He served as the Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, held Home, Education, WRD, Agriculture, Horticulture portfolios as Minister till 2014.  He breathed his last on Thursday at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science, Naharlagun.

“In his demise, our state has lost a seasoned politician and a person of high probity who was disciplined and committed,” he stated, adding, “I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his god-fearing soul will remain immortal.”

 

