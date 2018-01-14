Pema Khandu Mourns TV Rajeswar’s Death

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Arunachal Pradesh Lt. Governor T V Rajeswar who expired on 13th January at Khelgaon in Delhi after prolonged illness. He was 91 years old.

In his condolence letter to Late Rajeswar’s daughter, a former IFS officer and former Foreign Secretary to GoI Sijatha Singh, Khandu wrote, “With profound grief, I write to share the grief of losing one of the most illustrious, qualified and decorated first generation IPS officer, who scaled the pinnacle of his chosen career and inked history in being the first IPS officer to become Arunachal Pradesh’s Lt. Governor, Governor of Sikkim, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. With the demise of Late T.V. Rajeswar, a legend who inspired millions with his illustrious career as a police officer, as an intelligence chief and as a Governor has ended.

TV Rajeswar was the Lt. Governor of Arunachal Pradesh from 10th August 1983 to 20th November 1985. He was the fourth Lt. Governor of the State. The former Indian Police Service officer and former Intelligence Bureau chief, he was also the former Governor of Sikkim, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

During his tenure as Lt Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang district was created bifurcating Tawang Sub-division of West Kameng district on 6th October 1984. It was during his term as Lt Governor that the election to the third Union Territory Legislative Assembly was held on 24th December 1984 along with the 8th Lok Sabha.

He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2012 for his illustrious career and service to the nation.

At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Almighty to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the ablest sons of the country rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message added further.

