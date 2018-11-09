Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Praises Church’s Role in Moulding Arunachal Society

Pema Khandu Praises Church’s Role in Moulding Arunachal Society
November 09
13:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the dedication ceremony of the Nirjuli Town Baptist Church here. He was accompanied by MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju, state BJP president Tapir Gao, and Yachuli MLA Likha Saaya.

The CM commended Saaya for sponsoring the construction of the church by donating land and funds, and expressed his wish to visit the church often, “as the ambiance here offers mental peace.”

“The Church has contributed greatly in moulding the Arunachal society by inducing behavioral changes. The people are becoming more sympathetic, peace-loving, and are developing the ability to forego personal egos and enmities through the teachings of the Church, which gives them the ability to solve social problems,” Pema Khandu said.

Seeking the Church’s support in eliminating corrupt practices during elections, Pema Khandu said such practice cannot be wiped out at one go but would require sustained effort and effective mobilization.

Pema Khandu said since people look towards the churches and religious institutions for answers to humanity’s deepest needs, “they (religious institutions) can effectively influence people to do away with corrupt practices.”

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Tags
arunachal pradesharunachal pradesh cm pema khanduchurchPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.