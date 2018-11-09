Pema Khandu Praises Church’s Role in Moulding Arunachal Society

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the dedication ceremony of the Nirjuli Town Baptist Church here. He was accompanied by MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju, state BJP president Tapir Gao, and Yachuli MLA Likha Saaya.

The CM commended Saaya for sponsoring the construction of the church by donating land and funds, and expressed his wish to visit the church often, “as the ambiance here offers mental peace.”

“The Church has contributed greatly in moulding the Arunachal society by inducing behavioral changes. The people are becoming more sympathetic, peace-loving, and are developing the ability to forego personal egos and enmities through the teachings of the Church, which gives them the ability to solve social problems,” Pema Khandu said.

Seeking the Church’s support in eliminating corrupt practices during elections, Pema Khandu said such practice cannot be wiped out at one go but would require sustained effort and effective mobilization.

Pema Khandu said since people look towards the churches and religious institutions for answers to humanity’s deepest needs, “they (religious institutions) can effectively influence people to do away with corrupt practices.”

