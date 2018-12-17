Pema Khandu Recalls Contribution of Christian Missionaries in Education and Health Sector

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday attended the advent Christmas celebration in Roing at Meka Baptist Church organised by the Dibang Lohit Baptist Churches Association.

The celebration was also attended by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Roing MLA Gum Tayeng, State BJP President Tapir Gao, former MLA Laeta Umbrey, Roing DC Mitali Namchoom abd Roing SP Sanjay Kr Sain.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his speech said he is blessed by the celebration as it coincides with the Arunachal Rising Campaign. He also said the day is auspicious as the country celebrates Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in 1971.

Pema Khandu remembered the contribution of Christian Missionaries in education and health sector. He recalled the efforts made by early missionaries who toiled hard in spreading the message of peace, education and health in the state when there were no road connectivity and modern facilities.

Underlining the importance of religion, Chief Minister said the purpose is to facilitate love, patience, tolerance and forgiveness. He said the message of every religion is same and one can attain salvation through any faith.

He also said to bring peace and development in Arunachal would require active participation of every religious bodies and community based organizations. He thanked the efforts of these bodies in maintaining communal harmony in the state.

Taking the opportunity, he called the missionaries for clean election campaign. He thanked the Churches for taking active role in spreading such message. He said such sustained campaign will have good impact in future making way for good leaders.

Pema Khandu on the occasion assured to provide funds for construction of boundary wall for the newly built Meka Baptist Church.

On the occasion, DCM Chowna Mein and State BJP President also spoke.