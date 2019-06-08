Pema Khandu asks APPSC to bring CCE 2018 Issue to a Logical Conclusion

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman, Nipo Nabam and his team of Members and Officials called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his Secretariat office yesterday.

During the discussion, the Chairman briefed Chief Minister on the status of APPSC conducted combined competitive examination of 2018, the matter which is subjudice.

Khandu opined for an urgent solution and requested the APPSC to bring the issue to a logical conclusion.

The discussion also dwelled on the introduction of UPSC pattern of examination for future Civil Service examinations. In this regard, a decision would soon be taken in the cabinet, Khandu informed.

While agreeing to the suggestions made by Chief Minister, the Chairman said that the Commission shall initiate all possible measures to end the impasse. The Commission further informed about the status of other exams being conducted. With all these exams being conducted more youths will get employed.

On matter pertaining to strengthening of the Commission, Khandu said that the state government will immediately address the shortage of manpower and its infrastructure requirement.