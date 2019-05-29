Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for the Second Term

NET Bureau

Senior BJP leader PemaKhandu took oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the second term on Wednesday.

Khandu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

The occasion was attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Nephiu Rio, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswas Sharma, MP Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao.

The BJP led by Khandu won an impressive 41 seats in the 60 member Assembly, in the elections that was held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Eleven Cabinet Ministers were also sworn in along with Khandu :

1. Chowna Mein as Deputy CM Council of ministers

2. Alo Libang

3. Bamang Felix

4. Kamlung Mossang

5. Honchun Ngandam

6. Tumke Bagra

7. Mama Natung

8. Tage Taki

9. Wangki Lowang

10. Taba Tedir

11. Nakap Nalo