Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 29 May 2019

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for the Second Term

Pema Khandu Sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for the Second Term
May 29
15:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Senior BJP leader PemaKhandu took oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the second term on Wednesday.

Khandu was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

The occasion was attended by Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Nagaland CM Nephiu Rio, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, NEDA Convenor Himanta Biswas Sharma, MP Kiren Rijiju and MP Tapir Gao.

The BJP led by Khandu won an impressive 41 seats in the 60 member Assembly, in the elections that was held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Eleven Cabinet Ministers were also sworn in along with Khandu :

 

Pema Khandu

1. Chowna Mein as Deputy CM Council of ministers

2. Alo Libang

3. Bamang Felix

4. Kamlung Mossang

5. Honchun Ngandam

6. Tumke Bagra

7. Mama Natung

8. Tage Taki

9. Wangki Lowang

10. Taba Tedir

11. Nakap Nalo

Tags
arunachal pradeshBJPChowna MeinPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.