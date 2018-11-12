Pema Khandu Takes Part at Second UNNATI Meeting

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, along with Chief Secretary Satya Gopal and Development Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, held the second UNNATI meeting with deputy commissioners through video conferencing in Itanagar on Monday morning.

The meeting facilitated by NIC is organized by the department of Planning, Finance and Investment on regular intervals to review the status and progress of all Prime Minister’s and Chief Minister’s flagship programmes in the state.

Addressing the deputy commissioners, Khandu said their role in the districts for successful implementation of all central and state government flagship programmes within the given time frame at the grassroot level is of utmost importance. He said without the pro-active role of the deputy commissioners in monitoring implementation of the schemes the targets set will not be achieved.

Responding to the district-wise status of various schemes, Khandu asked the deputy commissioners of low performing districts to gear up and conduct weekly review meetings with all implementing agencies and set up definite time frames so that the deadlines fixed are achieved.

“Arunachal Pradesh within a short period of time has emerged successful in various parameters and the credit goes to the deputy commissioners and officials at the district and block levels,” he pointed.

Khandu also urged the commissioners and secretaries to review the progress of schemes with their respective officials along with the deputy commissioners regularly through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister reviewed in detail flagship schemes like the Prime Minister’s Awaas Yojna (PMAY – Rural and Urban), CM Rogi Kalyan Kosh, Health & Wellness Centers, Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Yojna or Saubhagya, transmission and distribution of power, CM Shashakt Kisan Yojna, CM’s Agri-Mechanization Programme, CM’s Samast Shiksha Yojna, MGNREGS, Mission Indradhanush and Panchayati Raj programms and schemes. The status of revenue generation in respective districts from state owned resources were also reviewed and the districts with very low generation were directed to improve their performances.

The Chief Secretary took serious note of districts lagging behind in implementation of the schemes and directed the deputy commissioners to review and come up with micro-plans in the next review meeting that he would be taking shortly. He expressed particular concern on poor status of schemes like PMAY, Saubhagya and Mission Indradhanush in few particular districts, which he said needs to be taken up on top priority as these schemes are personally monitored by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister has to submit regular status reports.

Respective commissioners, secretaries and the PCCF apprised the deputy commissioners of the guidelines and time frames of the schemes and clarified doubts and suggestions submitted by the district administrations.

Special Secretary Planning briefed the attendees on the schemes and their current statuses while putting in suggestions for way forward.

The meeting started with a silence of one minute as a tribute to the departed soul of Union Minister Ananth Kumar who breathed his last this morning.