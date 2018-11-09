Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Takes Part in Arunachal Pradesh Police Raising Day

Pema Khandu Takes Part in Arunachal Pradesh Police Raising Day
November 09
10:46 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday attended the 46th Raising Day of Arunachal Pradesh Police in Itanagar at IG park along with Home Minister Kumar Waii, Speaker TN Thongdok and other dignitaries.

Congratulating the Arunachal Pradesh Police family on the occasion, Pema Khandu said “I am happy to know that Arunachal Pradesh has been adjudged as the best performing state when it comes to securing law and order as per survey by the Indian Television News Channel – India Today.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also said he owe this credit to the credible and dedicated Arunachal Police force that has been discharging their duty with utmost dedication and also bringing innovations in serving the people in their best capacity. He also said this was the result of several police reforms brought by the state government in recent years giving highest priority to securing law and order in the state.

Story 1b

To fill critical manpower gaps in state police, Pema Khandu said 45 head constable posts for fire department, 32 DSP, 80 Inspector for Civil Police, 4 posts of Inspector Telecom and 3 posts of Inspector radio technicians including 700 new posts for civil police have been created. Also for time-bound recruitment process for filling up of around 1800 personnel of various ranks are under way. He said to boost the morale and self-esteem of police force, over 1500 police constables who are in service for 20 years will be given special grade promotion. Chief Minister said the state government will leave no stone unturned in modernizing the police force and in giving best facilities to them so that law and order in the state is not compromised.

To secure women safety, women police station like the one in Itanagar has been extended to five more districts. Pema Khandu informed that recently one women police station was inaugurated in East Kameng district.

Story 1c

Commenting on the recent Bomdila incident involving Indian Army and the police, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the incident was unfortunate. He said steps are being taken to improve the relation between the Indian Army, local administration and the state police. A monthly sitting will be held between the Army and the state police for maintaining harmonious relation and to resolve issues. He directed the state police head to ensure that all necessary steps be taken so that relations with the armed forces are maintained.

Earlier, Pema Khandu inaugurated the event by unfurling the flag and releasing balloons in the air. This was followed by a ceremonial parade, band display, display by SDRF, fire department, Special Task Force and martial art performance. Chief Minister later inaugurated the exhibition stall that showcased the initiatives of APP, work of Welfare society, anti theft devices, SDRF, F&ES, STF including weapons and road safety.

CM Pema Khandu on the occasion gave away best performing march past display to the women police team.

Story 1d

Tags
Arunachal CM Pema KhanduArunachal Police Raising Dayarunachal pradeshPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.