Pema Khandu to Rectify Corrupt Malpractices

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a public address last year in May, had said, “the bedrock for bringing development of any state is putting right people at the right place. I want to create a system where hardworking and meritorious deserving ones do not lose confidence in self and can dream big”.

He was aware of the corrupt malpractices prevailing in the recruitment process that had demoralized meritorious and hardworking candidates who despite having the potential to crack the examination could not make it due to the nepotism and favoritism in government departments and those in power corridors.

Khandu had made up his mind to rectify this menace through a policy reform that would bring an end to all such malpractices. Soon a draft bill for Staff Selection Board was placed and passed by the State Cabinet in June 2018, and simultaneously became an Act in August 2018 after the Assembly uni-vocally supported and passed it to be Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board.

APSSB which was instituted with the objective of ensuring a free and fair recruitment process for all group C posts in the government departments have issued advertisements for a total of 202 posts till date.

Advertisement for a total of 8 posts under the department of IPR was issued on 3rd December’ 2018. A total of 124 contractual posts under National Health Mission was advertised on 28th December’ 2018. The third advertisement for a total of 70 posts under various departments has been issued on 9th January’s 2018.

These posts are to be applied only through online process. The details of these advertisements are available on the Board’s official website i.e. www.apssb.in.

In addition, the police department has issued advertisement through Arunachal Pradesh Police Recruitment Board for recruitment of various posts for which physical test is underway. After completion of Physical Eligibility Test, the written examination would be conducted by APSSB.

Khandu in his message this evening said that he is confident that the board will stand true to its objective and ensure selection of the most deserving and meritorious candidates in an equitable and transparent manner. He urged all eligible aspirants to visit the board’s website and to apply for these posts.