Thu, 19 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu urges people to take preventive measures against COVID-19

March 19
16:05 2020
NET Web Desk

In an effort to raise awareness among the public and to put a halt on the spread of the COVID-19, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media and urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take preventive measures to fight against the deadly virus. In the post Khandu urged people returning from COVID-19 affected states and countries to take self-quarantine even if one have tested negative.

In a Facebook post he wrote:

“I would request all Arunachalis returning from COVID-19 affected states and countries to take self-quarantine even if one may have tested negative. Please take all necessary precautionary measure lest you would want to infect your loved ones with this deadly virus. Let us all fight it together!
For more on home quarantine, please visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/”

arunachal pradesh, Pema Khandu
Entertainment

