Pema Khandu Urges Students to Be Disciplines And Happy

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended the 20th foundation day of Manjushree Vidyapith Orphanage in Tawang. The function began with a ceremonial lighting of lamp by Pema Khandu and Manjushree Director Lama Thupten Phuntsok.

Pema Khandu in his address to the students advised them to be sincere and discipline. Also advising them to be happy always, he said failure or success is secondary if the person has the right attitude.

Appreciating the role of ex-students of the schools in organising the foundation day every year, Pema Khandu said this is how one should contribute back to their schools. It is not possible for one to turn back on their homes, said the CM equating the school to a home.

Pema Khandu assured the students that Manjushree is one of the best performing school in the district to which all of us are proud of. This is a school where students from all over Arunachal who need care and support for their education are admitted, said CM. Assuring full support from the state govt for the school, Khandu promised for a corpus fund in the coming financial years.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok and Supdt of Police SS Kalsi also spoke on the occasion. Manjushree Director presented the progress report of the school. This was followed by felicitation to the Director and teaching staff by the CM.

To celebrate the occasion, school children performed Monpa, Tibetan, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Nepali and Gujarati dance.