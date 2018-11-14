Pema Khandu Urges Youth BJP Workers to Actively Participate in Implementation of Government Schemes

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday attended the Yuva Sammelan of the 3-Mukto Mandal organized by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), stated an official release.

Speaking to the youth delegates, Pema Khandu urged them to be part of the state government’s campaign in taking forward the benefits of the centre and state’s flagships programmes to the people. He also requested them to take active part in volunteering to help people during Sarkar Aapke Dwar Sammelan.

He said state government needs active support of the youth party workers in successful implementation of all state and central government flagships programmes. He also urged them to work dedicatedly for the state and the party rising above leader based politics and immersing themselves in the ideology of the BJP party.

Tourism Minister Jarkar Gamlin also spoke on the occasion.