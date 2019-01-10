Pema Khandu Visits Under-Construction Building of VKV School

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday visited the under-construction building of VKV school at Ramsing village.

Speaking at a simple public function held in VKV premises, Chief Minister thanked the villagers for donating land for free for the school. He also appreciated the quality work being carried out for school building which is being constructed for Rs 3 crore.

He said the school needs more infrastructure such as principal quarter, staff quarters, boundary wall, science lab, auditorium etc for which the CM promised to sanction additional fund of Rs 8 Crore within this financial year 2019-20.

CM urged the executing department to carry out work on war footing so that the new school building should be ready within this year and that classes for the next academic session should begin from this new building. At present the school is being run from a temporary site.

Informing on his effort for education, Chief Minister said 7 new Kendriya Vidyalaya School has been sanctioned for Kurung Kumey, Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Anjaw, West Siang and Upper Siang districts.