Pema Khandu Welcomes the Decision of 10 Percent Reservation

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the historic and landmark decision of the Centre to provide 10 percent reservation in education and Government Jobs for economically backward sections in unreserved category.

In a statement today, Khandu said that the passage of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill – 2019 by the Lok Sabha would ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste and creed will get a life of dignity and access to all possible opportunities. Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” is being realized in the truest sense.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision, Khandu said, “with this decision of the centre, millions of poor and vulnerable brothers and sisters of our country will be benefitted”. He credited Modi of being visionary Prime Minister who works and thinks for the welfare and development of the poor, needy and the voiceless sections of the society.

“I extend our deep gratitude and welcome this historic decision. I am sanguine that this Bill will greatly leapfrog our endeavor of a ‘NEW INDIA’ where each and every Indian will have access and opportunity to partake in the process of nation-building” the statement added.