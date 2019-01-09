Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 09 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Welcomes the Decision of 10 Percent Reservation

Pema Khandu Welcomes the Decision of 10 Percent Reservation
January 09
16:10 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the historic and landmark decision of the Centre to provide 10 percent reservation in education and Government Jobs for economically backward sections in unreserved category.

In a statement today, Khandu said that the passage of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill – 2019 by the Lok Sabha would ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste and creed will get a life of dignity and access to all possible opportunities. Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” is being realized in the truest sense.

While lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic decision, Khandu said, “with this decision of the centre, millions of poor and vulnerable brothers and sisters of our country will be benefitted”. He credited Modi of being visionary Prime Minister who works and thinks for the welfare and development of the poor, needy and the voiceless sections of the society.

“I extend our deep gratitude and welcome this historic decision.  I am sanguine that this Bill will greatly leapfrog our endeavor of a ‘NEW INDIA’ where each and every Indian will have access and opportunity to partake in the process of nation-building” the statement added.

 

Tags
Citizenship (Amendment) Billeconomically backward sectionsPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.