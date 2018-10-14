Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 14 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Pema Khandu Will be Chief Ministerial Candidate: Chowna Mein

Pema Khandu Will be Chief Ministerial Candidate: Chowna Mein
October 14
16:51 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday said that the coming state elections will be fought with Pema Khandu as the chief ministerial face. He was speaking at a BJP event in Alubari.

He said that there should be no confusion on Pema’s chief ministerial candidature. Mein further said that BJP state chief Tapir Gao will be the face of the party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections from Eastern Arunachal.
Story 8b- CM Pema

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that it has no alliance with any party and that it will go solo in all the 60 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats for the upcoming state and parliamentary elections.
BJP state president Tapir Gao said that “though BJP has forged a post-poll alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP), it does not amount to being political allies at all levels and stages”.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Tags
Arunachal BJPBJPchief minjisterChowna MeinPema KhanduTapir Gao
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.