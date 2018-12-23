PemaKhandu Attended Development Meeting

NET Bureau

Chief Minister PemaKhandu on Saturday attended a development meeting at Kimin along with Forest Minister NabamRebia, RWD Minister Bamang Felix, State BJP President Tapir Gao, and other dignitaries.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the makeshift building for operationalization of Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Centre of Excellence for Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development. He also inaugurated the Rural Technology Demonstrations Centre of APSCST under Dept of Science & Technology, Govt of Arunachal. Chief Minister also inaugurated the steel bridge over Panyor River at Komasaki.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said he dedicates the two projects to the people of the state. He said in the coming days, the new center of excellence will benefit the entire state. Besides, the new steel bridge will connect about 12-13 villages of the area bringing in new opportunities and growth.

He said theDoimukh Assembly Constituency shares the longest border with Assam and hence the state government has created 8 circles – largest in any constituency to better administer the area and to maintain harmonious relation with neighboring Assam.

Responding to a public memorandum, Chief Minister promised to upgrade the Kimin sub-division to independent Additional Deputy Commissioner headquarters. He also promised to address the grievance for power and digital connectivity for the new Centre of excellence inaugurated.

He said Papumpare district being one of the most privileged to have several institutes of repute has huge potential for growth. It is blessed with the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Govt Law College, a film institute, women’s college etc.

Chief Minister appreciated the district administration for carrying out SarkarAapkeDwar camps in every corner of the district. He lauded the district for conducting such camps 13 times and reaching out to more 26000 beneficiaries.

Crediting the huge success of SarkarAapkeDwar to the spirit of Team Arunachal, Khandu reiterated that the state government’s call for Team Arunachal has never been just for sloganeering. He said the government is committed to make the slogan a reality and cited the novel practice introduced in the preparation of the state’s annual budgets in the last two years wherein detail consultations were held with all community-based organizations, student organizations, apex women bodies, and the common citizens. Suggestions and recommendations put in by all were discussed and included in the final budget document.

“I am sure a big difference has come in due to SarkarAapkeDwar camps across the state. Not only people are now becoming aware of all central and state government flagship programs but are also availing the benefits right at their doorsteps,” he said and thanked all district administrations.

The Chief Minister repeated his call for a change of mindset implanted in people, particularly in the western region of the state. He said while eastern parts of the state are progressing fast, the western districts have failed to keep pace with and cited the progress of the Trans Arunachal Highway and other roads in the eastern districts and the slow progress of roads in western districts.

He appealed the people of the region to avoid individual preferences and monitory profits but think for the common good and progress of their respective areas.

“Another concern in our region is the slow progress of the airport at Hollongi. It is not a proud thing that ours is the only state capital in the country without an airport after 70 years of Independence. The blame goes to our mindset. Let’s change it, not only in the context of the airport but every project that would benefit all,” Khandu said.

He informed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is specifically monitoring the Hollongi airport project.

“With the concern at the highest level, I am happy to inform that the compensation issue has been resolved. The state government will bear 10% of the cost of land compensation and most probably the Prime Minister himself will lay the foundation stone sometime in January next year,” he revealed.

Khandu fervently appealed the people not to create hurdles again and allow the airport to see the light of day.