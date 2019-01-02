PemaKhandu Conveys Best Wishes for New Year

Chief Minister PemaKhandu has conveyed his best wishes on the advent of the brand new year 2019 while thanking everyone for one of the most eventful years in recent times that just passed by.

“Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year – the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, the commitment we forgot to fulfill and the charity we forgot to offer,” he said in a New Year message this evening.

While welcoming and planning for the New Year, Khandu reminded everyone of the achievements made in the passing year, which he credited to the efforts put in by everyone – politicians, bureaucrats, technocrats, teachers, working class, youths and every individual.

“It’s the collective and sincere efforts put in by all that we have recorded a never before raise in revenue generation. Credit goes to the district administrations for reaching out to the last man in the queue through SarkarAapkeDwar camps. I and every citizen of the state have full faith that the good trend would continue into the New Year,” Khandu hoped.

Giving a call to everyone for setting new goals, he said,“Goals give us direction. They put a powerful force into play on a universal, conscious, and subconscious level. Goals give our life direction.”

“Let’s burry our differences, let’s forgive each other for our faults and drawbacks and let’s surge ahead as one unit – Team Arunachal. Happy New Year 2019,” Khandu added.