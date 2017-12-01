People Aspiring to Win Gujarat Wiped out in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a dig at the Congress and said the party which was daydreaming of winning the Gujarat Assembly polls has failed to even open an account in the UP municipal corporation polls.

“Jo gujarat jeetne ka sapna dekh rahe hain unka yahan amethi mein bhi soopda saaf ho gaya hai,” he said ridiculing the Congress, which lost even in the party pocket borough of Amethi.

In his first comments as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead to a decisive victory in the civic polls, he said the results in favour of the BJP in the civic polls showed that the people had faith in the party and the policies pursued by the central and the state governments.

Speaking to reporters at the state party headquarters in Lucknow, the Chief Minister termed the victory in the urban body polls as “historic” and credited the victory to the developmental policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the strategic prowess of party chief Amit Shah and the hard work of lakhs of party workers.

Adityanath, while thanking the people for reposing faith in the policies of his seven-month-old government, also assured them that their development and prosperity would continue to be his government’s priority.

The Chief Minister also thanked the party’s organisational secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Sunil Bansal and his Cabinet colleagues for taking to the people pro-public policies and welfare schemes of the government.

-IANS