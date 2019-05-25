People have faith in MNF, says Zoramthanga

NET Bureau

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga yesterday said the people of the State have faith in his Government, which they expressed through votes in favour of his party, in the election to the lone Lok Sabha seat and the by-election to the Aizawl West-I constituency, held simultaneously on April 11.

In the Lok Sabha election, MNF candidate C Lalrosanga, a retired Indian Broadcast Service officer, defeated his nearest rival, Lalnghinglova Hmar (an Independent candidate backed by the Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement) by a margin of 8,140 votes. Meanwhile, Zothantluanga, who contested the by-election on an MNF ticket, also won the seat.

Zoramthanga said the people are fully satisfied with the performance of his Government during the last few months in office. “We are grateful to God and the people for their blessings and support. Our little performance during five months has given the people a sense of trust in our party,” he said.

The three-time Mizoram Chief Minister said that the influence of the Congress has been waning by the day. “The Congress has suffered a humiliating defeat and has been completely dethroned at the Centre, which is a manifestation of its lost ground in the country,” Zoramthanga maintained.

Congratulating the BJP-led NDA on its thumping victory in the general election, Zoramthanga said the new Government would usher in development in the country. The MNF is part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

“In the context of Mizoram, the NDA Government will be benefited by the Mizo people. The gate of development will now open for the people of Mizoram,” the Chief Minister said.

Lalrosanga, who will represent Mizoram in the new Lok Sabha, today said his victory has opened a new chapter in his service to God.

“I will set out as an envoy of Christ. I have trust in our leader, Zoramthanga, who said Mizoram would send out one lakh missionaries. I also believe that God has put me here to preach the gospel as a Lok Sabha MP. Besides working for the development of the people, I will preach the gospel within the country and abroad,” Lalrosanga said.

He was speaking at a function organised by the MNF at the Vanapa Hall to celebrate the twin victories in the Lok Sabha election and the by-election to the Aizawl West-I constituency.

Source: The Assam Tribune