Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

People in India’s Metropolises Not Aware of Northeast’s Rich Culture: Khandu

People in India’s Metropolises Not Aware of Northeast’s Rich Culture: Khandu
December 06
11:50 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said people in India’s metropolitan cities are not aware of the rich cultural diversity that the northeast offers.

“They think of the region as belonging to a single cultural stock. Northeast was ignored and neglected for many decades but not anymore,” Khandu said in his address at the 5th day of the Hornbill Festival in Kisama, adding that the festival has given exposure not only to Nagaland but also to the entire northeast.

Khandu’s Manipur and Nagaland counterparts, N. Biren Singh and T.R.Zeliang respectively were also present. Exhorting the northeastern states to hold investment meet regularly, Khandu said his state is soon going to hold an investment meeting.

Noting that Arunachal and Nagaland shares several things in common, he said in both states, the hornbill bird has great cultural significance. Khandu also said both states has great cultural diversity due to which their people have to use a common languages to interact with other people from their own state.

Welcoming his two counterparts to Nagaland, Zeliang also called called upon the common development strategy of all the northeastern states for India’s ‘Act East’ policy.

-IANS

Tags
Hornbill festivalIndia's MetropolisesPema Khandu
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.