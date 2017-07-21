People of Arunachal Willing to March for Development: Felix

“People of Arunachal Pradesh have rejected the regressive politics of bandh culture, which proves that they are willing to march towards development and progress,” said Arunachal Pradesh government spokesperson Bamang Felix.

While slamming the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) for threatening to call bandh, demanding for the immediate removal of Satya Gopal, chief secretary in-charge, for allegedly providing misinformation about the surface communication status which led the Election Commission of India to cancel the Pakke-Kessang by-election that was scheduled for July 29, Bamang Felix said in a press statement said, “the entire government machinery was busy in bringing in normalcy of the untold miseries brought by the recent unprecedented rains. We lost many precious lives recently,” Sona further said in a statement issued to the media.

“Despite being busy with the restoration works the government organised meeting of the INC party executives. The responsive government exhausted all means to tell them they are wrong and convinced them not to be anti Arunachal or anti development,” it also added.

It may be mentioned here that defying the bandh called by the APCC, the attendance in government offices, schools was full and the markets were also open.

“Congress has today no valid issue to take up so they just picked up randomly a non issue which is so unbecoming of the country’s oldest national party,” Felix alleged, adding, “If people start to openly defy bandh, one day we will be freed from such menace and by that people can really show their true power.”