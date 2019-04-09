People of Assam have lost faith in Congress, confident that BJP will win: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

NET Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pinned high hopes with Northeast in the upcoming elections to help the region get more than 20 out of 25 seats. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is confident of making the most of the 14 seats in his state.

In an exclusive interview with India Today the BJP leader hit out several opposition leaders, from TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

Over the fight that had turned into a volley of allegations being made on his governance, Sonowal said, “Mamata Banerjee is a senior leader in politics. The words and phrases she has used during her campaign in Assam recently is just a reflection that she has lost her own ground in West Bengal. And this time, we are even more confident that she will lose miserably in this election in Bengal.”

“In fact people of Bengal are now tired of Mamata Banerjee’s acting and now no one wants to trust her anymore. In the past years, the work that Modi ji has done has been appreciated and people will repose their trust in him once again in this election, even in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is losing her ground and the BJP is gaining in a bigger way,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee recently launched her first campaign in Assam’s Dhubri district and hit out at PM Narendra Modi-led government at Centre.

In his first interview since the Citizenship Amendment Bill crisis which took the region by a storm leaving many injured too, Sonowal also attacked the Congress party.

He said, “The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Congress have no base in the state anymore. People are tired of voting for Congress because they have been betrayed and cheated so many times that they have lost any faith or feelings for Congress and AIUDF. You wait and watch how the results will prove that what we are saying is true because the Congress will be decimated in this election.”

Lauding PM Modi further, Sonowal said, “One thing is clear that in Northeast, the people and their cultural identity is paramount. All steps taken by PM Modi have made it clear that whatever he promised, he has done in reality. It is the place he holds in the heart of people and the love he has for Northeast that he would not have done so much work in five years what the Congress could never do in 55 years in the time they ruled the country. So, he is ruling the hearts of the people, who know they are safe under his leadership irrespective of their cast, community or culture.”

Whereas for the Congress, Sonowal said, “The Congress is a champion of making promises but they do not have a leader, intent, power, policy or will to turn into a reality.”

However in the next breath, he was in severe denial of any dissent between the party leaders who have been denied tickets in this election ranging from Finance Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma to one of the resignations of senior party members such as RP Sarmah.

He explained, “We are a family in the BJP and we are fighting a battle to defeat the Congress. We are all working together and we will win the battle. There are no differences amidst because we follow our principles. We are on the same stage to follow our leader for one nation, united India.”

The CM also touched upon the topics of Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike, expressing how proud he is of the PM Modi-led government.

“People will vote for the BJP for development, peace, progress and security of the state and people of country. Modi ji has given protection to the nation by defeating the enemies. The valour he has shown for Balakot air strike after Pulwama attack has made each and every Indian proud. I am also a part of the technological driven society and I am moving ahead in the same direction by upgrading and using technology, so that our growth is faster under the leadership of PM Modi.”

However, the recently feat for the saffron party in Assam is that minorities attending rallies were shouting slogans.

“There are minorities attending the rallies and shouting slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. They were enthusiastic and kept on repeating the slogans. So Modi ji has worked and brought the people together.”

A confident Sarabananda Sonowal, one of the MP’s who had won from Assam from the BJP, is expecting his party to win more this time.

He said, “Our aim is to get a minimum of 21 seats out of 25 in the entire Northeast. We are confident that everyone has seen that in past five years, the number of opportunities the prime minister has given to the people of Northeast is beyond comparison. He has made so many efforts that Northeast is now being heard and seen by the people of the world. We have moved ahead under his leadership and there is more confidence and a better identity as well. No one has ever spoken so much and done so much for the region with respect. So it is ‘Modi Modi Modi’ that is ruling the hearts of people. We also know that we will see PM Modi in this second term and people of Northeast will oust the Congress.”

