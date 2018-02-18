People of Lekang Revolted Against BJP: Arunachal Congress

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Takam Sanjoy has said the people of Lekang Assembly constituency, represented by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, revolted against the BJP government in the state and joined the Congress.

Sanjoy attended a party rally at Mahadevpur in which a large number of people of Lekang constituency in Namsai district joined the Congress on Friday.

“The people are hardworking and energetic. The elected leader did not care for his voters. You have revolted justifiably (against the government) to demand your rights,” he said.

Describing this as mass awakening of the people for prosperity of the state, he said the Congress is ready to stand by the people.

