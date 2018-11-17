People of Namsing Avail Services of Sarkar Aapke Dwar

NET Bureau

Despite inclement weather , the Sarkar Aapke Dwar organized at Namsing Village under Mebo-Subdivision on Friday had huge number of rural people from Namsing and all villages under Namsing Circle coming forward enthusiastically to avail the various citizen centric services.

DC East Siang Tamiyo Tatak ,who inaugurated the daylong 9th Sarkar Aapke Dwar organized in the district , on the occasion interacted with the GBs and beneficiaries and during his visit to the stalls of Government departments and other service providers, while lauding their efforts, also instructed that the last beneficiary must be attended , so as to achieve the vision of the Government to provide doorstep services to all citizens at the grassroots.

ADC (Mebo), Hage Lailiang, Joint Director, Health Services( Trg& Research), Dr. D.Raina, DMO, Dr. Kaling Dai, DPO & Nodal Officer( SAKD), East Siang, S Sharma, CO Namsing, Khoda Lasa were among others present on the occasion.

Altogether 33 departments including financial Institutions provided various services and awareness, benefiting farmers, senior citizens, students, children,women,patients,youth , patients among others. Also, the District legal Services Authority (DLSA) ,Pasighat also organized legal services camp ,where in paralegal volunteers and Panel Lawyers(DLSA) provided free counselling,legal awareness including awareness on A.P. Victim Compensation Scheme 2011.

GBs from all the villages under Namsing Circle also set up a facilitation centre in facilitating obtaining of ST and PRC and the GBs were also briefed on various provisions of Local Administration. Financial literacy Centre was set up by SBI,Lead Bank Office,Pasighat ,supported by FIF,NABARD under the guidance of Chief Manager ,SBI, Pasighat, Rajesh Todi during the daylong SAKD.

A beneficiary, Milaity Patir Mili, hailing from the area, said that she had come to the SAKD with her children adding that she is happy to avail services so near.

