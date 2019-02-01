Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 01 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

‘People of NE have Misconceptions About Exemptions From Income Tax’

'People of NE have Misconceptions About Exemptions From Income Tax'
February 01
11:45 2019
NET Bureau

 

A publicity campaign to create public awareness has been launched since January 26 by the Income Tax Department, North East region (NER) regarding income tax obligations of people in the region through hoardings, standees and video clips.
A press note from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Dimapur Circle, Vinikupa H Arkha said there is a general incorrect impression that all income of tribal persons/non-individuals such as partnerships, LLPs, companies etc are exempt.
“Incomes of all entities other than individuals, and incomes of tribal persons outside scheduled areas, are subject to Income Tax. In fact, it is only the income earned in the scheduled area by such tribal persons, which is exempt. The campaign will make the people aware of such provisions,” the press note informed.

The campaign also aims to highlight the various new provisions prohibiting certain types of transactions, particularly cash transactions, which attract stiff penalties. “Since NER has low banking coverage, people may inadvertently enter into the prohibited transactions and thus become exposed to penal provisions. The campaign will help the people understand and avoid such prohibited transactions,” it added.
It pointed out that the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2016 imposes obligations on taxpayers and others not to indulge in certain types of transactions or to report such transactions. There are serious penal and prosecution consequences for entering into such transactions. The campaign seeks to spread awareness about such law, prohibitions and obligations.

 

Source: The Morung Express

Tags
Income Taxnortheast
This may take a second or two.