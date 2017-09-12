People Should Contribute for Development of the Nation: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that “people should think what we can contribute for the development and welfare of the nation”. This was stated by him at the ‘Swami Chinmayananda Memorial Lecture’ held at INA Memorial Hall, Moirang on Monday. The Memorial lecture was organised by Chinmaya Mission.

Biren Singh said that the need of the hour is to expose our rich culture and tradition and it should not be confined only to our State. Stating that the people should not be merely a rights seeker, the Chief Minister said that we need to work to such extend that each and every citizen of this country gets their due respect in foreign countries. “We have to leave negative thoughts so that there would be positive change, prosperity and inclusive growth in the country,” he added.

Biren appealed the people to abandon the mindset to work only for their personal benefits but rather work in bringing inclusive development in the State. He further stated that we need to organise such talk, lectures and conferences in our State so that we could think, mould and share wide knowledge to the present generation. The Chief Minister announced that photography would be allowed inside the premises of INA Museum from today.

While delivering the lecture on “Vision of India through the eyes of Swami Vivekananda and Swami Chinmayananda”, Eminent Thinker, Director India Foundation and BJP leader Ram Madhav said that people should become stakeholders to transform the country into a ‘New India’. He stated that the government is not talking about reformation but for complete transformation of the country. If we want to become New India, it is the responsibility of the people and come forward to make a Swachh and corruption free India, he added. He said that people should not merely become rights seekers but should become stakeholders. He mentioned that in the next 5 years, India would become poverty free and corruption free country and no single person would be living in poverty by 2022. The government will have zero tolerance on terrorism and corruption, he added.

Ram Madhav stressed that let us build an India where we can proudly say we are Indians. Let’s take a pledge to make India great and the last man of this country is respected. Praising Manipur as the land of prosperity, Madhav said that Indian Culture is incomplete without the rich Manipuri Culture. The objective of the new BJP led government is to bring peace and normalcy in the State. The government is committed in restoring peace and saving territorial integrity of the State, he added. He further stated that knowledge without love is not a true knowledge. Let us commit ourselves to work and serve with love for the betterment of the society and country.

Stating that Swami Vivekananda was a true patriot, saint, social reformer, he stated that in his short life of 40 years, he had performed, contributed and accomplished a lot not only for the country but to the entire mankind. Highlighting Swami Vivekananda’s ideology on respecting diversity and unity, Madhav said that we are living in one such country that respects and accepts unity in diversity but also celebrate the diversity where people are happy in belonging to different religions, tribes etc. So let us learn to respect diversity and give up the idea of self and personal benefits for the welfare of the country.

He further stated that an individual should have pride of the past and give respect to it. Our society needs to discard bad things and embrace good things for the growth and development of the society, he added.

Mentioning the present illiteracy, corruption, blind beliefs prevailing in the country he appealed the people to feel the pain of the present and should work to reform the present. He further stated that one should live with dreams in their eyes for bright future, dreams that motivate one to work for the country.

Quoting Swami Chinmayananda’s ideas, Ram Madhav mentioned that it is the responsibility of the leaders to guide and motivate the people to choose the right path. He stressed that another great patriot and spiritualist was Swami Chinmayananda whose idea of spirituality was much about the present life, the people, society and country and gave his commitment and dedication to awaken the people of the country to love its neighbours, people, country and humanity.

It may be mentioned that Chinmaya Mission, founded in 1953, is a Hindu spiritual organisation engaged in the dissemination of Vedanta, the science of the self as expounded in the Vedas with the motto to give maximum happiness to the maximum number for the maximum time.