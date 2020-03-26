Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 26 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

People stay indoors in Nagaland on first day of lockdown

People stay indoors in Nagaland on first day of lockdown
March 26
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Streets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of coronavirus. Barring those buying essential commodities, people remained indoors and vehicles were off the roads.

Police personnel along with ”Dobashis” (translators) have been deployed in strategic locations in the districts to restrict movement of people, except those who are outdoors for purchasing essential items and medicines.

Private vehicles were halted at many places and allowed to go only after verifying the purpose of their movement.

In the state capital, volunteers of Angami Youth Organisation were also manning important points to prevent people from stepping outside their homes.

Many village councils have issued strict orders restricting the entry of people into the villages, and restraining the locals from leaving the area, without the permission of the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has welcomed the decision of the prime minister to announce a lockdown for 21 day across the country.

“This decisive action against COVID-19 will break the cycle of infection… Nagaland will Stay Home and Stay Safe,” Rio tweeted.

Source: The Outlook Inida

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.