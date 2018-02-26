Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 26 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

People Who Don’t Say ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ Are Pakistanis: BJP MLA

People Who Don't Say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Are Pakistanis: BJP MLA
February 26
13:11 2018
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bairia Surendra Narain Singh has stirred yet another controversy by saying that people who do not chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are Pakistanis.

Speaking at a public event in Ballia on February 25, the Bairia MLA said, “People who object to utter Bharat Mata ki Jai are Pakistanis (aise logon ko Pakistani kehta hun jo Bharat Mata ki jai bolne se katrate hain).”

This is not the first time that the BJP lawmaker has courted a controversy. Earlier he said within 2024 India would become a Hindu nation and once it becomes Hindurashtra, only those Muslims will stay in the country, who assimilate into the Hindu culture.

Last month, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said that the Muslims divided the country in the name of religion; hence they should leave the country.

-ANI

0 Comments

0 Comments

