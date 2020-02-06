Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 06 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

People’s court in Assam has rejected CAA: Samujjal Bhattacharya

February 06
11:45 2020
NET Bureau

AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) adviser-in-chief Samujjal Bhattacharya has said that by virtue of its strength in the Parliament the BJP-led government at the Centre has passed the CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) into an Act, but only to be rejected outright by the people’s court in Assam.

The senior AASU leader said this at its ‘Gana Hongkar’ (mass thunder) programme against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) at Amranga Borihat near Mirza in Kamrup district on Wednesday.

Elaborating, Bhattacharya said, “The government says that not even a single Bangladeshi more than 5 lakh will get Indian citizenship in the State under the CAA. Why do they talk of five lakh, we’re not ready to accept even a single Bangladeshi since we’ve already shouldered the burden of all those Bangladeshis who entered Assam from 1951-1971.”

Speaking at the protest rally, AASU president Dipanko Kumar Nath said, “Before the election, the BJP talked of change (parivartan). However, after coming to power they’ve betrayed the people of the State.”

Actress Barsharani Bishaya said, “Tempted by the Bangladeshi vote bank the government has brought the CAA.”

AJYCP (Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad) general secretary Palash Changmai said, “The agitation will continue till the CAA is withdrawn.”

The participation of the AJYCP into the AASU’s Gana Hongkar has made it sound louder.

Source: The Sentinel

