PepsiCo India to invest in Assam

NET Web Desk

PepsiCo India has proposed to invest in Assam to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing Lays and Kurkure chips in Assam worth Rs. 400 crores.

A delegation of the PesiCo India including Viraj Chouhan, Chief Government Affairs and Communication Officer-India Region; Rahul Sharma, Public Policy and Government Affairs Officer and Nitin Jindal, Associate Director, Business Planning recently met Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Wednesday to discuss its proposal.

In a press statement issued by the state government mentioned, “The team informed the minister that PepsiCo India has submitted a proposal to set up a greenfield project for manufacturing Lays and Kurkure in Assam worth Rs 400 crore. They stated that the company would engage in contract farming (buyback policy), whereby it would provide seeds to farmers and buy back the matured potatoes from them. The company would also provide handholding support to the farmers. Right now, PepsiCo India has been working with over 24,000 farmers in 13 states of India.”

Patowary who assured the team of providing support from the state government instructed the officials to complete the project at the earliest.